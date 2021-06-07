Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 08, 2021

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -39.29% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $21.75, the dividend yield is 3.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KIM was $21.75, representing a -2.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.31 and a 116.74% increase over the 52 week low of $10.04.

KIM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). KIM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.36. Zacks Investment Research reports KIM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.92%, compared to an industry average of 2.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KIM Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to KIM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KIM as a top-10 holding:

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV)

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FNK with an increase of 23.33% over the last 100 days. QDIV has the highest percent weighting of KIM at 1.85%.

