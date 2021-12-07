Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 08, 2021

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that KIM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.4, the dividend yield is 2.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KIM was $23.4, representing a -6.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.95 and a 66.79% increase over the 52 week low of $14.03.

KIM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). KIM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.91. Zacks Investment Research reports KIM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.81%, compared to an industry average of 11.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the kim Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KIM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KIM as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE)

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF (USEQ)

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (PBSM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWRE with an increase of 5.74% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KIM at 3.61%.

