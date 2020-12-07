Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 08, 2020

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 60% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.61, the dividend yield is 4.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KIM was $15.61, representing a -26.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.36 and a 109.53% increase over the 52 week low of $7.45.

KIM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). KIM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.02. Zacks Investment Research reports KIM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -20.41%, compared to an industry average of -21.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KIM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KIM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KIM as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWRE with an increase of 15.03% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KIM at 3.56%.

