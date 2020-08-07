Kimco Realty Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM-PG) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $741.54 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $86.49 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Kimco Realty Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $103.48 million or $0.24 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.1% to $238.92 million from $284.87 million last year.

Kimco Realty Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $103.48 Mln. vs. $151.16 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.24 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.07 -Revenue (Q2): $238.92 Mln vs. $284.87 Mln last year.

