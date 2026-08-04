Kimco Realty Corp. Q2 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) released a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $145.758 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $155.430 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.9% to $550.801 million from $525.175 million last year.

Kimco Realty Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $145.758 Mln. vs. $155.430 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $550.801 Mln vs. $525.175 Mln last year.

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