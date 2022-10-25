Kimco (KIM) to Report Q3 Earnings: Is a Beat in the Cards?

Kimco Realty Corporation KIM is slated to report third-quarter results on Oct 27 before the bell. The company’s quarterly results are likely to display year-over-year growth in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share.



In the last reported quarter, this Jericho, NY-based retail real estate investment trust (REIT) posted a surprise of 5.26% in terms of FFO per share. Results reflect year-over-year growth in the top line. The rise in occupancy levels and rental rate growth aided Kimco’s performance.



Over the preceding four quarters, Kimco’s FFO per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on each occasion, the average beat being 5.69%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Factors at Play

Per a Cushman & Wakefield CWK report, despite macroeconomic uncertainty, retail real estate markets continued to witness strong demand in third-quarter 2022, which drove shopping center vacancy lower.



On a year-over-year basis, the asking rents for shopping centers improved 1.4% nationwide to an average of $22.77 per square foot, while vacancy rates reached 5.9% in the third quarter, declining 20 basis points (bps).



However, per the Cushman & Wakefield report, leasing volume declined 27.1% year over year to 24.6 million square feet (msf) in the third quarter. The net absorption, too, fell from 15.3 msf reported in the year-ago quarter to 10 msf. Nonetheless, the net absorption increased from 9.3 msf reported in second-quarter 2022.



With consumers’ increased preference for in-person shopping experience, tenants have continued their quest for high-quality store locations amid limited supply. This is likely to have benefited retail REITs like Kimco, which owns high-quality assets located in the drivable first-ring suburbs of its top major metropolitan Sunbelt and coastal markets, during the third quarter.



Kimco’s well-located and largely grocery-anchored portfolio, which offers essential goods and services, is likely to have experienced high occupancy and strong leasing activity during the quarter, aiding its top line.



Kimco has been focusing on its mixed-use assets clustered in strong economic metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) that serve the last mile. This segment is gaining from the recovery in both the apartment and retail sectors. Through a selected collection of mixed-use projects, redevelopments and active investment management, KIM has been targeting to increase its net asset value, which is likely to have played to its strengths in the third quarter.



The company’s top line is expected to have improved amid these tailwinds. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KIM’s quarterly revenues stands at $421.7 million, implying 14.4% growth from the prior-year reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from the rental property is currently pegged at $419 million, up from $365 million in the year-ago period.



Kimco has been making concerted efforts to expand and enhance its portfolio quality. In the third quarter, it acquired two grocery-anchored centers in Philadelphia, PA and Massapequa, NY.



However, a hike in interest rates is anticipated to have raised expenses in third-quarter 2022.



Kimco’s activities during the third quarter were not adequate to secure analyst confidence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter FFO per share has been unchanged at 39 cents. Nonetheless, it indicates year-over-year growth of 21.9%.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an FFO beat for KIM this time. The right combination of two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or higher — increases the odds of a beat.



Earnings ESP: Kimco has an Earnings ESP of +0.26%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Kimco currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some other stocks that are worth considering from the REIT sector, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to deliver a surprise this reporting cycle:



Cousins Properties CUZ is slated to release third-quarter earnings on Oct 27. CUZ has an Earnings ESP of +1.01% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



SBA Communications SBAC is slated to report quarterly numbers on Oct 31. SBAC has an Earnings ESP of +0.44% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 presently.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.



