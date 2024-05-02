Kimco (KIM) Beats Q1 FFO & Revenue Estimates, Revises Outlook

Kimco Realty Corp. KIM reported first-quarter 2024 funds from operations (FFO) per share of 39 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents. The figure was in line with the year-ago quarter’s tally.



Though Kimco reported growth in revenues, a rise in interest expenses acted as a dampener.



This retail REIT clocked in revenues of $503.8 million, which topped the consensus mark of $468.8 million. Moreover, the figure improved 13.7% year over year.



According to Conor Flynn, the CEO of Kimco, "Our first quarter results surpassed our initial expectations and showcase the robust demand that continues to permeate our open-air, grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio, supported by the exceptional performance of our dedicated team of associates." Flynn also stated, “we achieved four million square feet of leasing with double-digit rent spreads and strong growth in same property NOI.”

Quarter in Detail

Pro-rata portfolio occupancy at the end of the first quarter was 96%, reflecting an expansion of 20 basis points (bps) year over year but down 20 bps sequentially. The acquisition of RPT and the vacating of four Rite Aid leases had lowered occupancy by 14 basis points and 10 basis points, respectively.



Pro-rata anchor occupancy ended the quarter at 97.8%, unchanged year over year and down 20 bps from the previous quarter. Pro-rata small shop occupancy ended the quarter at 91.5%, representing an uptick of 80 basis points year over year but down 20 bps sequentially.



Kimco executed 583 leases, aggregating 4.0 million square feet in the quarter. Blended pro-rata rent spreads on comparable spaces generated was 10.2%, with pro-rata cash rent spreads for new leases climbing 35.5%, and renewals and options rising 7.8%.



Same-property net operating income (NOI) grew 3.9% year over year to $381.3 million, backed by a rise in the minimum rent of 2.8%. Interest expenses were up 21.6% year over year to $74.6 million in the reported quarter.

Portfolio Activity

During the quarter, Kimco completed the $2.3 billion acquisition of RPT Realty. It disposed of 10 former RPT properties for an aggregate price of $248 million. This resulted in the company achieving its 2024 disposition target for former RPT properties.

Balance Sheet Position

This retail REIT exited the first quarter of 2024 with $2.0 billion of immediate liquidity. This included $1.9 billion available on its $2.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility and more than $135 million of cash and cash equivalents.



Its net-debt-to-EBITDA was 5.6X on a look-through basis as of Mar 31, 2024, down from 6.2X witnessed in the prior-year quarter.



During the first quarter, Kimco sold the remaining 14.2 million shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI at a price of $21.05 per share, resulting in $299.1 million of proceeds. Kimco recorded a provision for income taxes of $71.8 million on the taxable gain from the sale of the shares during the first quarter.

Dividend Update

Concurrent with the first-quarter earnings release, Kimco’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 24 cents per share. This dividend will be paid out on Jun 20 to its shareholders of record as of Jun 6, 2024.

2024 Guidance

For 2024, Kimco revised its FFO per share projection to the $1.56-$1.60 range from the $1.54-$1.58 range projected earlier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $1.58.



Kimco expects 2024 same property NOI growth of 2.25-3% compared with 1.5-2.5% (including RPT) guided earlier, and total acquisitions and structured investments are expected between $300 million and $350 million.



Kimco currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Kimco Realty Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Kimco Realty Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Kimco Realty Corporation Quote

Upcoming Earnings Releases

We now look forward to the earnings releases of other retail REITs like Simon Property Group, Inc. SPG and Realty Income O, both of which are slated to report on May 6.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Simon Property Group’s first-quarter 2024 FFO per share is pegged at $2.80, which suggests a year-over-year increase of 2.19%. SPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #4.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Realty Income’s first-quarter 2024 FFO per share is pegged at $1.03, which implies a year-over-year increase of 5.1%. O currently carries a Zacks Rank #4.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Realty Income Corporation (O) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.