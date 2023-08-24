News & Insights

Markets
KIM

Kimco Acquires Stonebridge At Potomac Town Center For $172.5 Mln

August 24, 2023 — 05:42 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) on Thursday stated that it has acquired Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center for $172.5 million.

The company said that this acquisition of Stonebridge which is a 96%-occupied, 504,000-square-foot, grocery-anchored lifestyle center in Woodbridge Virginia, grants a variety of growth prospects, like, the potential to develop three out-parcel retail buildings, increasing density through mixed-use development, and enhancing the existing merchandising mix through the recapture of below-market leases.

Ross Cooper, Kimco's President and Chief Investment Officer said, "We're excited to add Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, a premiere grocery-anchored center situated in a high barrier-to-entry location with strong demographics, to our dynamic portfolio. This center boasts a robust growth profile that will complement and solidify Kimco's position as the leading retail player in the suburban Washington D.C. market."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KIM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.