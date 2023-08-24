Kimco Acquires Stonebridge At Potomac Town Center For $172.5 Mln

(RTTNews) - Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) on Thursday stated that it has acquired Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center for $172.5 million.

The company said that this acquisition of Stonebridge which is a 96%-occupied, 504,000-square-foot, grocery-anchored lifestyle center in Woodbridge Virginia, grants a variety of growth prospects, like, the potential to develop three out-parcel retail buildings, increasing density through mixed-use development, and enhancing the existing merchandising mix through the recapture of below-market leases.

Ross Cooper, Kimco's President and Chief Investment Officer said, "We're excited to add Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, a premiere grocery-anchored center situated in a high barrier-to-entry location with strong demographics, to our dynamic portfolio. This center boasts a robust growth profile that will complement and solidify Kimco's position as the leading retail player in the suburban Washington D.C. market."

