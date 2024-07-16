Is KimberlyClark (KMB) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Kimberly-Clark (KMB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Kimberly-Clark is one of 185 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Kimberly-Clark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMB's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, KMB has returned 16.1% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 1.2%. This shows that Kimberly-Clark is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 38.4%.

Over the past three months, Pilgrim's Pride's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 41.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Kimberly-Clark belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #164 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.1% so far this year, meaning that KMB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Pilgrim's Pride, however, belongs to the Food - Meat Products industry. Currently, this 4-stock industry is ranked #50. The industry has moved +6.5% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Kimberly-Clark and Pilgrim's Pride. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.