Kimberly-Clark's Q4 Earnings Coming Up: What Investors Need to Know

Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB is likely to witness top-and bottom-line decline when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Jan. 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.12 billion, indicating a 16.4% decrease from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at $1.39 per share, which suggests a 7.3% decrease from the figure reported a year ago. KMB has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.5%, on average.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Kimberly-Clark Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Kimberly-Clark Corporation Quote

Factors Likely to Influence KMB’s Upcoming Results

Kimberly-Clark operates in a dynamic environment marked by heightened competitive activity and value-conscious consumer behavior. On its third-quarter 2025earnings call management highlighted increased promotional intensity across categories, particularly in North America, while noting that demand in its core categories remains resilient. The company emphasized that consumers continue to seek value, shaping purchasing behavior and promotional activity across personal care and consumer tissue.



Productivity and cost management remain central to performance. Kimberly-Clark continues to deliver industry-leading productivity, which has helped support profitability. At the same time, margins have been pressured by price investments across the portfolio and incremental tariff-related costs. These factors are expected to have continued influencing margin performance in the period under review.



Innovation and brand investment remain key strategic pillars. Management highlighted continued support for core brands through innovation, targeted marketing and a good-better-best value strategy, with promotions used mainly to drive trial of new products.



From a geographic standpoint, KMB highlighted resilient demand trends in North America and continued volume-led growth in International Personal Care. However, results are expected to be affected by foreign currency translation.

Earnings Whispers for KMB Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Kimberly-Clark this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Kimberly-Clark carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



The Estee Lauder Companies EL currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.68% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The consensus estimate for Estee Lauder’s quarterly revenues is pinned at $4.23 billion, which indicates 5.7% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Estee Lauder’s upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 82 cents, which implies 32.3% growth year over year. EL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 82.6%, on average.



Tyson Foods TSN currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.48% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus mark for the upcoming quarter’s revenues is pegged at $14.1 billion, which indicates an increase of 3.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tyson Foods’ quarterly earnings per share of 97 cents implies a decline of 14.9% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. TSN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.6%, on average.



Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH currently has an Earnings ESP of +40.56% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for Celsius Holdings’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $642.6 million, which indicates a surge of 93.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius Holdings’ upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 18 cents, which implies a 28.6% increase year over year. CELH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 42.9%, on average.

