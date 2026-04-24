Kimberly-Clark's Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Key Factors to Note

Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB is likely to witness the top and bottom-line decline when it reports first-quarter 2026 earnings on April 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.11 billion, indicating a 15.2% decrease from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has moved up 8 cents in the past 30 days to $1.92 per share, which implies a 0.5% decrease from the figure reported a year ago. KMB has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.9%, on average.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Kimberly-Clark Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Kimberly-Clark Corporation Quote

Factors Likely to Influence KMB’s Upcoming Results

Kimberly-Clark’s first-quarter performance is likely to have been pressured by a combination of external demand softness and structural headwinds. Management has highlighted ongoing pressure on consumers, particularly in key markets, which has resulted in uneven purchasing patterns and shifts toward value-oriented buying behavior. At the same time, business exits and distribution-related disruptions, including changes in channel dynamics and product availability, might have weighed on reported sales growth. These factors, along with continued competitive intensity and pricing investments to maintain market positioning, are likely to have created a challenging backdrop that tempered overall top-line and earnings performance for the quarter.



Kimberly-Clark’s volume performance is likely to have been supported by its continued focus on a volume-led growth strategy. Management has consistently emphasized a volume-plus-mix approach, driven by stronger consumer engagement, improved product offerings and share gains across key categories. The company’s ability to strengthen its value propositions across price tiers appears to have helped sustain demand, particularly as consumers continue to prioritize essential household and personal care products. This strategic focus on accessibility and relevance across segments is likely to have provided a degree of resilience to overall volumes during the quarter.



Innovation and brand investment, along with productivity gains, are likely to have supported Kimberly-Clark’s first-quarter performance. The company has been advancing its innovation pipeline and strengthening offerings across price tiers, while delivering savings through efficiency and supply-chain initiatives. However, with innovation benefits ramping gradually and continued reinvestment in pricing and brand support, the overall margin and earnings impact are likely to have been moderate in the quarter.

Earnings Whispers for KMB Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Kimberly-Clark this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Kimberly-Clark carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of -1.17%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.69% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's Wholesale Club’s upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at $1.05, which implies 7.9% decline year over year. The consensus estimate for the quarterly revenues is pinned at $5.39 billion, which indicates 4.6% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. BJ delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.4%, on average.



The J. M. Smucker Company SJM currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.97% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus mark for the upcoming quarter’s revenues is pegged at $2.28 billion, which indicates an increase of 6.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for J. M. Smucker’s quarterly earnings per share of $2.66 implies growth of 15.2% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. SJM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1%, on average.



McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.43% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for the quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.9 million, which indicates a surge of 14.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for McCormick’s upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 71 cents, which implies a 2.9% increase year over year. MKC delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 4.5%, on average.

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Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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