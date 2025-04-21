Kimberly-Clark's Earnings: A Preview

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-04-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Kimberly-Clark to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89.

Kimberly-Clark bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.18% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kimberly-Clark's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.51 1.70 1.71 1.63 EPS Actual 1.50 1.83 1.96 2.01 Price Change % 0.0% -1.0% 3.0% 1.0%

Performance of Kimberly-Clark Shares

Shares of Kimberly-Clark were trading at $142.81 as of April 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.53%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Kimberly-Clark

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Kimberly-Clark.

The consensus rating for Kimberly-Clark is Neutral, derived from 8 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $147.88 implies a potential 3.55% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Church & Dwight Co, Clorox and Colgate-Palmolive, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Church & Dwight Co, with an average 1-year price target of $107.83, suggesting a potential 24.49% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Clorox, with an average 1-year price target of $151.75, suggesting a potential 6.26% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Colgate-Palmolive, with an average 1-year price target of $97.93, suggesting a potential 31.43% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Church & Dwight Co, Clorox and Colgate-Palmolive, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kimberly-Clark Neutral -0.85% $1.68B 42.07% Church & Dwight Co Underperform 3.53% $707.90M 4.42% Clorox Neutral -15.28% $738M 2031.58% Colgate-Palmolive Outperform -0.10% $2.98B 228.44%

Key Takeaway:

Kimberly-Clark ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It is at the bottom for revenue growth. It is at the top for gross profit. It is at the top for return on equity.

Get to Know Kimberly-Clark Better

With more than half of sales from personal care and another third from consumer tissue products, Kimberly-Clark is a leading manufacturer in the tissue and hygiene realm. Its brand mix includes Huggies, PullUps, Kotex, Depend, Kleenex, and Cottonelle. The firm also operates in the professional segment, which partners with businesses to provide safety and sanitary offerings for the workplace. Kimberly-Clark generates just over half its sales in North America and more than 10% in Europe, with the rest primarily concentrated in Asia and Latin America.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Kimberly-Clark

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Kimberly-Clark's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.85% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Kimberly-Clark's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.07%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kimberly-Clark's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 42.07% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kimberly-Clark's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.65%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Kimberly-Clark's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 9.02, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Kimberly-Clark visit their earnings calendar on our site.

