Kimberly-Clark vs. The Clorox: Which Consumer Goods Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Kimberly-Clark maintains a dominant global presence with essential personal care brands like Huggies and Kleenex.

The Clorox Company holds a strong market share in the household cleaning and bleach categories with brands like Pine-Sol and Brita.

Which of these household staples is the better addition to your portfolio for 2026?

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Choosing between stable dividends and market-leading brands often leads investors to Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) and The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX), but which of these household giants offers better value for the year ahead?

Kimberly-Clark focuses on paper-based personal care essentials like diapers and tissues, while Clorox dominates the cleaning and bleach categories. Both companies navigate high commodity costs and intense competition. Investors often compare them because they provide consistent products that consumers buy regardless of the economic climate.

The case for Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark produces essential personal care and family care products under recognizable brands including Huggies, Kleenex, Poise, and Cottonelle. Its primary customers include large retailers that are considered leading consumer staples stocks in their own right. Walmart accounts for approximately 16% of net sales from continuing operations, and such customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $16.4 billion, down from $16.8 billion in the prior year as the company navigated shifting consumer demand. Net income for the fiscal year was approximately $2.0 billion, a decline compared to the $2.5 billion reported during the 2024 fiscal period. This resulted in a net margin of approximately 12.2%, which represents the percentage of each dollar of sales that becomes profit after all expenses.

The company reported a debt-to-equity ratio of nearly 4.8x as of its December 2025 balance sheet, a metric that measures total debt relative to shareholders' equity. Its current ratio is roughly 0.7x, which compares short-term assets to short-term liabilities to help investors assess immediate liquidity. Free cash flow for the period totaled nearly $1.6 billion, reflecting cash from operations minus capital expenditures, providing the business with capital for dividends or reinvestment.

The case for The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures a diverse range of products, including cleaning supplies, food storage, and water filtration, under brands such as Brita, Pine-Sol, and Clorox. It maintains a strong presence in the market for everyday cleaning and bleach products, regardless of the economy. Walmart and its affiliates accounted for nearly 27% of net sales in FY 2025, and such customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business.

For the fiscal year ending in 2025, the company generated nearly $7.1 billion in revenue, essentially flat compared to the previous year. Net income rose significantly to approximately $810.0 million, up from $280.0 million in the 2024 fiscal period as profitability recovered. This improvement led to a net margin of roughly 11.4%, which is the amount of profit the company retains from its total sales after all costs.

Clorox reported a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 9.0x as of June 2025, indicating that its total debt is quite high relative to its shareholders’ equity. The current ratio is roughly 0.8x, which measures the ability to cover short-term obligations with short-term assets such as cash and inventory. Free cash flow for the fiscal year totaled nearly $761.0 million, the cash remaining after paying for operations and capital expenditures to support growth.

Risk profile comparison

Kimberly-Clark faces intense competition from Procter & Gamble and generic store brands, which requires significant spending on advertising and innovation to maintain market share. Geopolitical instability and currency fluctuations affect half of its sales that occur outside the United States, further complicating its operational risks.

Clorox faces significant customer concentration risk, as Walmart and its affiliates accounted for nearly 27% of net sales in FY 2025. This gives large retailers the power to demand lower pricing or prioritize their own private-label products. Cybersecurity also remains a concern following a major 2023 incident, alongside the execution risks and potential business disruptions associated with a large-scale software upgrade.

Valuation comparison

Kimberly-Clark currently appears to be the more affordable option based on its Forward P/E relative to future earnings estimates, though both companies trade at lower multiples than the broader sector average.

Metric Kimberly-Clark The Clorox Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 13.2x 17.4x 25.5x P/S ratio 1.9x 1.6x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLP sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

While both of these stocks are interesting in their own ways, investors must realize that they each are in full-blown turnaround mode. First, Kimberly-Clark is selling 51% of its international tissue business to Suzano to streamline its operations. Rather than managing 22 factories with operations in over 70 countries, KMB will let the Brazilian-based pulp manufacturer handle its global operations, while licensing its brands to the company. Meanwhile, Kimberly-Clark also announced a massive $48 billion potential merger with consumer goods behemoth (and recent Johnson & Johnson spinoff) Kenvue.

The idea of this merger makes a lot of sense to me, as the combined company would create a personal care juggernaut. However, it certainly ups the ante for current and prospective Kimberly-Clark shareholders, as its debt load would have to soar to complete the deal. Because of these pending deals and the integration risks they entail, I’d prefer to wait a few quarters to let the dust settle and see more financial details.

As for Clorox, the company is in a turnaround of its own, following a growth slowdown after its pandemic-aided boost and a massive 2023 cyberattack that it is still recovering from financially. However, Clorox’s margins are gradually trending back to their pre-cyberattack and pre-pandemic levels, yet its P/S ratio of 1.7 remains near a decade-long low, and well below its 10-year average of 2.9.

If you’re looking to hit a “home run,” so to speak, with these stocks, KMB probably offers more outperformance potential, albeit with higher risk, thanks to all of its moving parts. That said, I would lean toward the slightly safer Clorox (historically speaking, setting aside the cyberattack), which generates 80% of its sales from brands that are No. 1 or No. 2 in their niche.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kenvue and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.