Kimberly-Clark Volume Plus Mix Growth Hits 3%: Can It Continue?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s KMB differentiated, science-backed innovation across its “good, better, best” product strategy continues to support business momentum. The company highlighted that innovation helped drive solid organic sales growth in the first quarter of 2026, with volume plus mix growth improving to 3%, building on two consecutive years of broad-based volume plus mix growth. The company also reported continued market share gains across key focus categories, including Baby Care, Women’s Health and Active Aging.

KMB highlighted that growth is being driven primarily by innovation, with promotions used strategically to support innovation initiatives. This reflects healthier and more sustainable business momentum. The company remains focused on driving profitable volume and mix growth while maintaining disciplined Pricing Net of Commodity (PNOC) execution. Management emphasized that innovation remains central to this strategy, supporting stronger business momentum, improving product mix and sustaining profitable growth across operations. To maintain this trajectory, Kimberly-Clark has one of its most active second-quarter innovation and commercial activation lineups set to launch.

Looking ahead, management stated that its trailing 12-month weighted average category growth outlook is around 2.5%, following a strong rebound in North America. However, the company expects a modest slowdown in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 due to a $20 million sales impact from the California distribution center fire, creating a 70 to 80 basis point headwind in North America. Additionally, KMB anticipates a roughly $50 million bottom-line impact from inflationary pressures related to the Middle East war. To mitigate these pressures, the company is utilizing pricing, productivity initiatives and supplier contract renegotiations to navigate ongoing cost pressures.

Overall, Kimberly-Clark’s 3% volume-plus-mix growth reflects innovation-led momentum, though management expects some near-term moderation in the fiscal second quarter before improvement in the second half. Its innovation-led strategy, PNOC discipline and productivity initiatives remain central to management’s plan as the company works through near-term operational and cost headwinds.

The Zacks Rundown for KMB

Shares of KMB have lost 7.8% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 2.7%.



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From a valuation standpoint, KMB trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, lower than the industry’s average of 17.93. KMB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMB’s current fiscal year earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 0.7%, and the same for next fiscal year earnings implies year-over-year growth of 0.4%.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

ARKO Corp. ARKO operates a chain of convenience stores in the United States. ARKO currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARKO's current fiscal-year sales implies a decline of 2.8%, while the same for current fiscal-year earnings implies growth of 93.3% from the year-ago reported figures. ARKO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 43.2%, on average.

Nestlé S.A. NSRGY offers family nutrition products, including early childhood, kids and teenagers, and maternal and adult products; cereals; dairy and drink products. At present, NSRGY carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NSRGY’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 9.1% and 6.8%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. NSRGY delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 1%, on average.

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. RYKKY engages in the retail of household goods and food items in Japan and internationally. RYKKY currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RYKKY's current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 5.6% and 5.6%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals.

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Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. (RYKKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.