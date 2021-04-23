Markets
KMB

Kimberly-Clark Trims FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, consumer products firm Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) trimmed its adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $7.30 to $7.55 per share on net sales growth of 3 to 5 percent, with organic sales growth of flat to 1 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $7.75 to $8.00 per share on net sales growth of 4 to 6 percent, with organic sales growth of 1 to 2 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.75 per share on sales growth of 4.4 percent to $19.98 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

Kimberly-Clark said it expects the global restructuring program initiated in January 2018 to be completed in 2021. As part of the program, Kimberly-Clark expects to exit or divest some low-margin businesses that generate about 1 percent of company net sales.

The company also expects total restructuring charges to be $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion pre-tax or $1.49 billion to $1.57 billion after tax. It will also generate annual pre-tax cost savings of $540 million to $560 million by the end of 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KMB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular