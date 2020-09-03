Kimberly-Clark to buy Indonesian diaper maker Softex for $1.2 bln

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Tissue maker Kimberly-Clark Corp KMB.N said on Thursday it would buy personal-care products maker Softex Indonesia for $1.2 billion in cash from a group of shareholders that includes CVC Capital Partners Asia Pacific.

