Kimberly-Clark Stock Shows Its Strength as Defensive Names Come Back in Focus

Initiated position: 79,790 shares added, estimated at approximately $9.92 million as of Q3 2025

The position accounts for 1.55% of 13F AUM as of September 30, 2025

Post-trade stake: 79,790 shares valued at $9.92 million as of September 30, 2025

New holding places it outside the fund’s top five positions

Image source: Getty Images

Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC disclosed a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB) as of its October 15, 2025, SEC filing, with an estimated trade value of $9.92 million.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 15, 2025, Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC reported a new position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB). The fund acquired 79,790 shares in the third quarter of 2025, with an estimated transaction value of $9.92 million. This position represented 1.55% of the fund’s reported U.S. equity assets as of September 30, 2025.

What else to know

This new position in Kimberly-Clark accounts for 1.55% of Gilman Hill’s reportable assets under management as of September 30, 2025.

Top five holdings after the filing:

VZ: $11.91 million (1.86% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

O: $11.64 million (1.82% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

SBRA: $11.28 million (1.77% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

SWK: $11.16 million (1.75% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

HTGC: $11.04 million (1.73% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 14, 2025, shares of Kimberly-Clark were priced at $120.17, down 16.28% for the year ending October 14, 2025, underperforming the S&P 500 by 26.6 percentage points during the same period.

The fund reported 231 positions and total 13F assets of $638.69 million as of September 30, 2025.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-10-14) $120.17 Market capitalization $39.87 billion Revenue (TTM) $18.88 billion Net income (TTM) $2.43 billion

Company Snapshot

Kimberly-Clark operates in the consumer defensive sector, specializing in essential personal care and tissue products. It has a portfolio of well-established brands and a broad distribution network.

The company produces and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products under brands such as Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, and Kotex.

It generates revenue primarily through direct sales to retailers, distributors, and e-commerce channels, with a diversified global presence across consumer and professional markets.

Kimberly-Clark's main customer base ranges from supermarkets, mass merchandisers, drugstores, warehouse clubs, and institutional buyers in manufacturing, lodging, and public facilities.

Foolish take

Investors are once again turning toward companies that generate steady cash flow, and Kimberly-Clark remains one of the clearest examples. Part of Kimberly-Clark's resilience lies in its every day relevance. Brands such as Huggies, Kleenex and Scott occupy household shelves worldwide, and provides stable revenue even when economic growth slows.

Gilman Hill Asset Management's new position signals a renewed focus on stability at a time where too many portfolios have titled too far toward growth. Kimberly-Clark's profitability has been tested by higher input costs and shifting consumer behavior. That steady reinvestment bolsters its long record of dividend growth, which now yields at nearly 4%.

Markets will always reward innovation, yet they eventually rediscover the value of business that deliver consistency without compromise. Kimberly-Clark may not capture headlines, yet its products remain a key part of people's daily lives globally and will most likely outlast the current market cycle.

Glossary

13F AUM: The total value of assets under management reported in a fund's quarterly SEC Form 13F filing.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Initiated position: The first time an investor or fund buys shares in a particular company or security.

Stake: The amount of ownership or investment a fund or individual holds in a company.

Top five holdings: The five largest investments in a fund's portfolio, ranked by market value.

Consumer defensive sector: Industry group focused on companies selling essential goods, like food, household, and personal care products.

Direct sales: Selling products directly to customers or retailers, without intermediaries or wholesalers.

Institutional buyers: Organizations such as pension funds, insurance companies, or endowments that invest large sums in securities.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



