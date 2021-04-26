Kimberly-Clark Shares Slump About 6% as Q1 Earnings Disappoint
FXEmpire.com -
Kimberly-Clark, an American multinational personal care corporation, reported lower-than-expected earnings in the first quarter of 2021 and lowered its full-year outlook, sending its shares down about 6% on Friday.
The company which manufactures sanitary paper products and surgical & medical instruments said its first-quarter adjusted earnings per share were $1.80 compared to $2.13 per share a year ago. That was lower than the market expectations of $1.92 per share.
Kimberly-Clark reported first-quarter 2021 net sales of $4.7 billion, down 5% compared to the year-ago period, including an organic sales decline of 8%.
The company slashed its full-year 2021 organic sales growth forecast to 0 to 1% and adjusted earnings per share of $7.30 to $7.55, from the prior outlook for organic sales growth of 1 to 2% and adjusted earnings per share of $7.75 to $8.00. The updated earnings outlook reflects significantly higher input cost inflation and lower sales volumes, partially offset by higher net selling prices and additional cost savings.
Kimberly-Clark shares slumped about 6% to $132.11 on Friday.
Analyst Comments
“Fiscal 2021 started on a sour note for Kimberly-Clark, as its first three months featured outsize raw material inflation, supply chain disruptions due to unfavorable weather in the southern U.S. (which management suggested constrained first-quarter sales by 2% and ate into EPS to the tune of$0.15), and slowing category marks. These factors manifested in an 8% retraction in organic sales, a 320-basis-point erosion in its adjusted gross margin to 34%, and a 290-basis-point drop in its adjusted operating margin to 17%,” noted Erin Lash, sector director at Morningstar.
“Given that weakening category volumes and pronounced inflation stand to linger for a few quarters, management slashed its full-year outlook, which now calls for organic sales to hold flat or grow 1% (down from 1%-2% growth prior) and adjusted EPS of $7.30-$7.55 (versus $7.75-$8.00prior). As such, we intend to tweak our near-term forecast, which had been 1.9% organic sales growth and adjusted EPS of $7.94, but we don’t anticipate altering our long-term expectations of 2%-3% sales growth and high-teens operating margins. In aggregate, this will likely result in a low-single-digit reduction to our $130 fair value estimate. However, even with the mid-single-digit pullback in shares after the earnings report, we still don’t think the stock offers much value.”
Kimberly-Clark Stock Price Forecast
Ten analysts who offered stock ratings for Kimberly-Clark in the last three months forecast the average price in 12 months of $145.56 with a high forecast of $172.00 and a low forecast of $122.00.
The average price target represents a 10.18% increase from the last price of $132.11. Of those ten analysts, three rated “Buy”, four rated “Hold” and three rated “Sell”, according to Tipranks.
Morgan Stanley gave the base target price of $136 with a high of $171 under a bull scenario and $95 under the worst-case scenario. The firm gave an “Equal-weight” rating on the personal care corporation’s stock.
“Heading into FY21, KMB is facing significantly higher input costs (pulp/resin), rising competitive pressure, consumer destocking/volatile category trends, and challenges from cycling a difficult comparison. Additionally, temporary supply chain disruptions are expected to further pressure volumes in 1H21,” noted Dara Mohsenian, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.
“We see limited long-term organic revenue growth of ~1.5%, driven by muted category growth with declining birth rates in the US/developed markets. We view KMB’s ~30% CY21 P/E discount vs. higher growth HPC peers (PG/CL/CHD/CLX) as appropriate considering our lower long-term organic sales growth/EPS outlook.”
Several other analysts have also updated their stock outlook. JP Morgan slashed the stock price forecast to $127 from $132. Deutsche Bank lowered the target price to $145 from $146. Jefferies raised the target price to $160 from $156. Berenberg cut the price objective to $172 from $177.
Check out FX Empire’s earnings calendar
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- Oil Bears Claw Back, Over Viral Disruptions at Key International Markets
- German Business Sentiment Rises Further, Supporting the DAX30 and the EUR
- E-mini S&P 500 Index (ES) Futures Technical Analysis – Needs to Hold 4148.50 to Sustain Upside Momentum
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StorySPX
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Deutsche Boerse to delist Coinbase from Xetra and Frankfurt trade
- CureVac's shot ready in Europe by May- head of Italy's medicines regulator
- EXCLUSIVE-DBS, StanChart among potential bidders for Citi's Asia consumer business - sources
- Biden to Propose Hike in Capital Gains Taxes to Pay for More Child Care