Kimberly Clark Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Here's What to Expect.

Analysts are expecting a solid third quarter. The stock is up about 21% so far this year, in line with the S&P 500.

Shares of Kimberly Clark have had a nice run this year along with those of many other consumer products companies. The stock is up about 24% so far this year, compared with 21% for the S&P 500.

When the company (ticker: KMB) reports its third-quarter earnings on Tuesday morning, analysts and investors will be keeping close tabs on various growth metrics starting with earnings.

The FactSet consensus is $1.80 a share, up 5% from $1.71 Kimberly Clark earned a year earlier, on a revenue gain of about 2% to $4.7 billion.

“We expect a generally solid quarter with moderating commodity costs and solid organic sales growth,” Dara Mohsenian, an equity analyst at Morgan Stanley, wrote in an Oct. 7 note.

Consumer staples stocks have done better lately as many of these companies have shown better growth.

During its second-quarter earnings call in July, the company raised its top- and bottom-line 2019 guidance. It expects organic sales, which exclude the impact of acquisitions and divestitures, to increase 3%, up from 2% previously, with the help of stronger volumes. And its outlook for adjusted earnings is $6.65 to $6.80, up from $6.50 to $6.70 previously.

Goldman Sachs is more optimistic about the quarter, with a third-quarter earnings forecast of $1.88 a share—helped by moderating inflation pressure.

The firm sees “significant upside” to the consensus gross margin forecast of 34.8%. Goldman has it at 37.8%. “Our view on margins is based on our commodity forecast,” according to a recent research note.

Just how much the gross margin changes plays an important role in determining the financial results.

Kimberly Clark, based in Irving, Texas, has a slew of well-known consumer brands, including Kleenex, Scott paper towels, and Huggies.

