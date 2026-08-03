Kimberly-Clark to Report Q2 Earnings: Key Insights for Investors

As Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB prepares to unveil its second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 04, after market close, investors are eager to see if the company can beat market expectations.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.2 billion, implying 1.7% growth from the prior year. Meanwhile, the consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged at $2.00 per share in the past seven days, indicating 4.2% growth from the year-ago period. KMB has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.1%, on average.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Kimberly-Clark Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Kimberly-Clark Corporation Quote

Key Factors to Note for KMB's Q2 Earnings

Kimberly-Clark’s performance is likely to have been supported by continued execution of its innovation-led strategy, with differentiated, science-backed products across its good, better and best portfolio helping address a broad range of consumer needs and price points. In the lastearnings call the company highlighted that innovation was driving organic growth and improving volume and mix trends. Continuation of these trends is likely to have supported performance during the second quarter.

The company’s focus on expanding its presence across key growth categories is also likely to have remained a positive contributor. The continued innovation in Baby Care, Women’s Health and Active Aging might have helped the company strengthen its market share and broaden the company’s product portfolio. These initiatives were designed to reinforce Kimberly-Clark’s value propositions and sustain its underlying business momentum.

Productivity initiatives might have provided an additional tailwind during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark’s strong productivity pipeline, progress on its previously announced $2 billion investment in the North American supply chain and broader Powering Care efficiency initiatives might have supported operational efficiency and helped fund continued investments in innovation and brand building.

That said, the company likely continued to face cost headwinds from geopolitical developments in the Middle East.

What the Zacks Model Says About KMB

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for KMB this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here.

KMB has an Earnings ESP of +1.43% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three other companies you may also want to consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:

The Kraft Heinz Company KHC currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.08% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings per share is pegged at 53 cents, implying a 23.2% year-over-year decline. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $6.2 billion, which indicates a decrease of 3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. KHC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.2%, on average.

US Foods Holding Corp. USFD currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.10% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share is pegged at $1.37, implying a 15.1% year-over-year decline.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $10.5 billion, which indicates growth of 3.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. USFD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.4%, on average.

Sysco Corporation SYY currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.56% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share is pegged at $1.51, implying a 2% year-over-year increase.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $21.9 billion, which indicates an increase of 3.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. SYY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.1%, on average.

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Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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