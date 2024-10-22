News & Insights

Kimberly-Clark Reaffirms FY24 Adj. EPS Growth Outlook - Update

October 22, 2024 — 06:52 am EDT

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, consumer products firm Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) reaffirmed its earnings per share growth guidance for the full-year 2024, while trimming organic net sales growth outlook.

For fiscal 2024, the company still projects earnings per share to grow in the mid-to-high teens percentage rate on a constant-currency basis on organic net sales growth of 3 to 4 percent, down from the prior forecast for mid-single digit rate growth.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.32 per share on a sales decline of 0.9 percent to $20.25 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

