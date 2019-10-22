Kimberly-Clark Raises FY19 Adj. EPS, Organic Sales Growth Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter today, Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) raised its outlook for fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share and organic sales growth.

The company now forecasts full-year 2019 organic sales growth of 3 percent to 4 percent and adjusted earnings per share of $6.75 to $6.90. Earlier, the company's outlook was for organic sales growth of 3 percent, and adjusted earnings per share of $6.65 to $6.80.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.81 per share on revenues of $18.43 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

