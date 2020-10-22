Kimberly-Clark Raises Full-year Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) said the company is now targeting full-year 2020 organic net sales growth of 5 percent and adjusted earnings per share of $7.50 to $7.65. The prior outlook was for organic sales growth of 4 to 5 percent and adjusted earnings per share of $7.40 to $7.60.

Third quarter adjusted earnings per share were $1.72 compared to $1.84, a year ago. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.75, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted operating profit was $806 million compared to $859 million, last year.

Third quarter net sales were $4.7 billion increased 1 percent compared to the year-ago period, including organic sales growth of 3 percent. Analysts expected revenue of $4.58 billion, for the quarter. Volumes rose 2 percent.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. were down 4% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

