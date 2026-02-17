Kimberly-Clark Q4 Organic Sales Up: Breaking Down the Growth Drivers

Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB reported fourth-quarter 2025 organic sales growth of 2.1%, underscoring continued traction in its volume-plus-mix growth model despite reported sales pressure from portfolio exits. Growth was driven by volume and mix gains of about 3%, partially offset by planned price investments aimed at strengthening consumer value and competitiveness.



A major contributor to momentum was broad-based volume improvement across categories and regions. Management noted this marked the eighth consecutive quarter of solid volume-plus-mix performance, reflecting stronger execution, innovation and marketing effectiveness. The company also delivered share-led growth, signaling strengthening demand across core categories.



Portfolio mix improvements further supported organic growth. The company continues pivoting toward higher-growth personal care segments and enhancing value tiers across its portfolio. International Personal Care was a standout, with 4.5% organic growth driven by strong volume gains of 3.3% and improved mix of 2.4%, while price investments helped reinforce value perception. Volume-led gains in baby and child care contributed to share improvements.



North America also showed encouraging volume trends. Broad-based volume growth helped offset declines in price and mix related to strategic pricing actions designed to improve price-value positioning. These pricing investments weighed modestly on growth but are intended to strengthen long-term competitiveness and demand resilience.



Overall, KMB’s fourth-quarter results show that organic growth was supported mainly by stronger volumes and a more favorable mix, alongside pricing actions. The performance reflects efforts to balance share gains with pricing discipline while strengthening participation in higher-growth categories. Ongoing focus on innovation, brand support and value tiers continues to shape demand and support steady growth dynamics.

Kimberly-Clark’s Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 5.5% in the past three months compared with the broader Consumer-Staples sector and the industry’s growth of 13.7% and 12%, respectively. KMB has outperformed the S&P 500 index growth of 2.9% during the same period.

KMB Stock's Past 3 Months' Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is KMB a Value Play Stock?

Kimberly-Clark currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 15.31, below the industry and the sector’s average of 19.88 and 18.24, respectively. This valuation positions the stock at a modest discount relative to both its direct peers and the broader consumer staples sector.

KMB P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

