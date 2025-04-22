Kimberly-Clark Q1 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) reported first quarter net income to company of $567 million, down 12.4% from a year ago. Net income of equity companies was $44 million compared to $61 million in the prior year driven primarily by unfavorable currency impacts. EPS in the quarter were $1.70 on a reported basis, down from $1.91 in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, EPS decreased 4.0 percent to $1.93. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $1.89, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales of $4.8 billion were down 6.0 percent, driven primarily by impacts of currency and divestitures and business exits, with an organic sales decline of 1.6 percent versus the prior year.

For 2025, the company now expects adjusted operating profit to be flat to positive on a constant-currency basis versus the prior year, compared to a previous expectation of high single-digit growth on a constant currency basis. The company now expects adjusted earnings per share to be flat to positive on a constant-currency basis.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

