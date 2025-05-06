Kimberly-Clark Promotes Russ Torees As President, COO

Markets
(RTTNews) - Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) Tuesday announced the promotion of Russ Torres as President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. He has been serving as President, North America.

Kurt Laufer, current President of US Consumer Sales, will serve as Interim President, North America

The company said Torres will be responsible for the day-to-day operations and he have the responsibility for the Global Supply Chain, R&D, Global Growth and Digital Technology Solutions organizations.

Torres has been serving as President of Kimberly-Clark's North America business since October 2024. The company will start a search to identify a permanent successor.

