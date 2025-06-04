Markets
KMB

Kimberly-Clark Nears $3.5 Bln Sale Of Kleenex And Tissue Business To Suzano : Report

June 04, 2025 — 10:46 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Kimberly-Clark (KMB) is nearing a sale of its Kleenex and tissue businesses outside of North America for around $3.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter. The deal would transfer the division to Brazilian pulp giant Suzano.

The report indicated the transaction could be finalized as soon as Thursday, barring any last-minute complications.

