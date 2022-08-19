Kimberly-Clark Mexico unit repays $74 mln loan early

MEXICO CITY, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Personal care product manufacturer Kimberly-Clark's Mexico division repaid a 1.5 billion peso ($74.43 million) loan ahead of schedule this week, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The loan was due in May 2023, according to the company, which makes products like Huggies, Kleenex and Cottonelle.

Shares in Kimberly-Clark de Mexico were up more than 1.5% in trading late Friday.

($1 = 20.1540 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Kylie Madry Editing by Chris Reese)

