US Markets
KMB

Kimberly-Clark Mexico unit repays $74 mln loan early

Contributor
Kylie Madry Reuters
Published

Personal care product manufacturer Kimberly-Clark's Mexico division repaid a 1.5 billion peso ($74.43 million) loan ahead of schedule this week, the company said in a statement on Friday.

MEXICO CITY, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Personal care product manufacturer Kimberly-Clark's Mexico division repaid a 1.5 billion peso ($74.43 million) loan ahead of schedule this week, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The loan was due in May 2023, according to the company, which makes products like Huggies, Kleenex and Cottonelle.

Shares in Kimberly-Clark de Mexico were up more than 1.5% in trading late Friday.

($1 = 20.1540 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Kylie Madry Editing by Chris Reese)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KMB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular