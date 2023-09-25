Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) closed at $123.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.4% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue had lost 4.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 2.24%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.38%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kimberly-Clark as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 24, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to post earnings of $1.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.14 billion, up 1.78% from the year-ago period.

KMB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.42 per share and revenue of $20.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.03% and +1.54%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kimberly-Clark. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Kimberly-Clark is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kimberly-Clark has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.32 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.94.

We can also see that KMB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Staples industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

