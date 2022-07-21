Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kimberly-Clark (KMB) closed at $130.55, marking a -0.61% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue had gained 2.96% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.91% in that time.

Kimberly-Clark will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2022. On that day, Kimberly-Clark is projected to report earnings of $1.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12.93%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.91 billion, up 4.03% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.80 per share and revenue of $20.1 billion, which would represent changes of -6.15% and +3.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kimberly-Clark. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.34% lower. Kimberly-Clark is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Kimberly-Clark currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.37, so we one might conclude that Kimberly-Clark is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, KMB's PEG ratio is currently 4.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Consumer Products - Staples stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.69 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.