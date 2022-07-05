Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) closed the most recent trading day at $136.09, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue had gained 3.7% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kimberly-Clark as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 26, 2022. On that day, Kimberly-Clark is projected to report earnings of $1.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12.93%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.91 billion, up 3.95% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.82 per share and revenue of $20.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.83% and +3.66%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kimberly-Clark should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Kimberly-Clark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Kimberly-Clark is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.05, so we one might conclude that Kimberly-Clark is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that KMB currently has a PEG ratio of 4.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Staples was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.71 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

