Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) closed the most recent trading day at $128.83, moving -0.58% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue had lost 4.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 0.5%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.28%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kimberly-Clark as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to post earnings of $1.51 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.01 billion, down 0.01% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.64 per share and revenue of $20.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.74% and +3.83%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kimberly-Clark. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Kimberly-Clark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Kimberly-Clark is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.97. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.74.

Also, we should mention that KMB has a PEG ratio of 4.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Consumer Products - Staples industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KMB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



KimberlyClark Corporation (KMB): Free Stock Analysis Report



