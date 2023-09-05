Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kimberly-Clark (KMB) closed at $127.02, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue had lost 0.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 2.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.02%.

Kimberly-Clark will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Kimberly-Clark is projected to report earnings of $1.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.14 billion, up 1.78% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.42 per share and revenue of $20.49 billion, which would represent changes of +14.03% and +1.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kimberly-Clark should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% lower. Kimberly-Clark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Kimberly-Clark is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.86. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.29.

Meanwhile, KMB's PEG ratio is currently 2.43. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Consumer Products - Staples was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.39 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.