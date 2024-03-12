Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Kimberly-Clark (KMB) reached $126.71, with a -0.06% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.61%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue had gained 5.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 1.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.06%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Kimberly-Clark in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to post earnings of $1.59 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.79%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.05 billion, indicating a 2.81% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.83 per share and revenue of $20.41 billion, indicating changes of +3.96% and -0.1%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Kimberly-Clark. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. As of now, Kimberly-Clark holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Kimberly-Clark's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.56. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.41.

Investors should also note that KMB has a PEG ratio of 3.99 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Consumer Products - Staples industry stood at 2.22 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, placing it within the bottom 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.