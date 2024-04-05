Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) closed the latest trading day at $126.31, indicating a -0.15% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.8%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue had gained 0.48% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.94% and trading in line with the S&P 500.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kimberly-Clark in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 23, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.59, down 4.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.07 billion, indicating a 2.48% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.83 per share and revenue of $20.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.96% and +0.01%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kimberly-Clark. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower within the past month. Kimberly-Clark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Kimberly-Clark is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.53. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.4.

We can additionally observe that KMB currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.88. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Consumer Products - Staples industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.12.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.