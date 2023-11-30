Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) closed the most recent trading day at $123.73, moving +1.61% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.47%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.23%.

Shares of the maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue have appreciated by 1.93% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 6.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.72%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Kimberly-Clark in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to post earnings of $1.53 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.01 billion, up 0.84% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.59 per share and a revenue of $20.47 billion, signifying shifts of +17.05% and +1.45%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kimberly-Clark. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.03% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Kimberly-Clark is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Kimberly-Clark is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.48. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.48 for its industry.

One should further note that KMB currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.24. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Consumer Products - Staples was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.22 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 153, this industry ranks in the bottom 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

