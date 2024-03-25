Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Kimberly-Clark (KMB) standing at $125.18, reflecting a +0.2% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

The maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue's shares have seen an increase of 2.7% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.73% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.

The upcoming earnings release of Kimberly-Clark will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to post earnings of $1.59 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.79%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.05 billion, reflecting a 2.81% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.83 per share and a revenue of $20.41 billion, signifying shifts of +3.96% and -0.1%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Kimberly-Clark. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Kimberly-Clark presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Kimberly-Clark is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.29. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.92.

Investors should also note that KMB has a PEG ratio of 3.93 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Consumer Products - Staples was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.41 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, positioning it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

