Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) reported $4.97 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.1%. EPS of $1.51 for the same period compares to $1.54 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.99 billion, representing a surprise of -0.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.31%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.53.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Kimberly-Clark performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Personal Care - Volume impact - YoY change : 1% versus 0.6% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1% versus 0.6% estimated by four analysts on average. K-C Professional - Organic Sales Growth - YoY change : -1% compared to the 2.4% average estimate based on four analysts.

: -1% compared to the 2.4% average estimate based on four analysts. Personal Care - Organic Sales Growth - YoY change : 6% compared to the 5.3% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 6% compared to the 5.3% average estimate based on four analysts. Total Organic Sales Growth - YoY change : 3% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 3% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on four analysts. K-C Professional - Mix impact - YoY change : 2% compared to the 1.1% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 2% compared to the 1.1% average estimate based on four analysts. Personal Care - Net price impact - YoY change : 4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.3%.

: 4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.3%. Personal Care - Mix impact - YoY change : 1% versus 1.4% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1% versus 1.4% estimated by four analysts on average. Personal Care - Currency impact - YoY change : -4% versus -2.4% estimated by four analysts on average.

: -4% versus -2.4% estimated by four analysts on average. Net Sales- Personal Care : $2.60 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.63 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

: $2.60 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.63 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%. Net Sales- K-C Professional : $816 million versus $830.25 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.6% change.

: $816 million versus $830.25 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.6% change. Net Sales- Corporate & Other : $12 million versus $11.50 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change.

: $12 million versus $11.50 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change. Net Sales- Consumer Tissue: $1.54 billion versus $1.52 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

