Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) reported $4.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 16.2%. EPS of $1.82 for the same period compares to $1.83 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.08 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.45, the EPS surprise was +25.52%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Sales - NA - Volume impact - YoY change : 2.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.8%.

: 2.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.8%. Net Sales - Consolidated - Organic - YoY change : 2.5% versus 1.3% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 2.5% versus 1.3% estimated by four analysts on average. Net Sales - NA - Mix/Other impact - YoY change : -0.5% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on four analysts.

: -0.5% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on four analysts. Net Sales - NA - Divestitures & Business Exits - YoY change : -3.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -3.7%.

: -3.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -3.7%. Net Sales - NA - Organic - YoY change : 2.7% versus 0.7% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 2.7% versus 0.7% estimated by four analysts on average. Net Sales - IPC - Volume impact - YoY change : 2% versus 3.8% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 2% versus 3.8% estimated by four analysts on average. Net Sales - IPC - Mix/Other impact - YoY change : 1.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.7%.

: 1.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.7%. Net Sales - IPC - Net Price impact - YoY change : -1.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -2.1%.

: -1.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -2.1%. Net Sales - NA - Net Price impact - YoY change : 0.4% compared to the -0.3% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 0.4% compared to the -0.3% average estimate based on four analysts. Net Sales - IPC - Currency Translation - YoY change : -0.1% compared to the -1.6% average estimate based on four analysts.

: -0.1% compared to the -1.6% average estimate based on four analysts. Net Sales- IPC : $1.44 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.42 billion.

: $1.44 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.42 billion. Net Sales- NA: $2.71 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.65 billion.

Here is how Kimberly-Clark performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Kimberly-Clark have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

