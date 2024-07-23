Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) reported $5.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.1%. EPS of $1.96 for the same period compares to $1.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.1 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.68, the EPS surprise was +16.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Kimberly-Clark performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Currency impact - YoY change : -2% compared to the -4.5% average estimate based on four analysts.

: -2% compared to the -4.5% average estimate based on four analysts. Personal Care - Volume impact - YoY change : 3% compared to the 1.9% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 3% compared to the 1.9% average estimate based on four analysts. Consumer Tissue - Organic Sales Growth - YoY change : -2% compared to the 1.5% average estimate based on four analysts.

: -2% compared to the 1.5% average estimate based on four analysts. Personal Care - Net price impact - YoY change : 4% versus 5.6% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 4% versus 5.6% estimated by four analysts on average. Personal Care - Mix impact - YoY change : 1% versus 1.1% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1% versus 1.1% estimated by four analysts on average. Geographic Revenue- Outside North America : $2.28 billion versus $2.33 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.2% change.

: $2.28 billion versus $2.33 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.2% change. Geographic Revenue- North America : $2.82 billion compared to the $2.79 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year.

: $2.82 billion compared to the $2.79 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Intergeographic sales : -$69 million versus -$61.96 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: -$69 million versus -$61.96 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Sales- Personal Care : $2.69 billion versus $2.75 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.

: $2.69 billion versus $2.75 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change. Net Sales- K-C Professional : $841 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $843.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.2%.

: $841 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $843.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.2%. Net Sales- Corporate & Other : $10 million versus $13.11 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.1% change.

: $10 million versus $13.11 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.1% change. Net Sales- Consumer Tissue: $1.49 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.49 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.1%.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.