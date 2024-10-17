Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Kimberly-Clark (KMB) to post quarterly earnings of $1.69 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 2.9%. Revenues are expected to be $5.06 billion, down 1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Kimberly-Clark metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Personal Care' of $2.72 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- K-C Professional' reaching $791.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Corporate & Other' should arrive at $11.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Consumer Tissue' at $1.55 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Outside North America' to reach $2.29 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- North America' will likely reach $2.82 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'K-C Professional - Organic Sales Growth - YoY change' should come in at 1.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Personal Care - Net price impact - YoY change' will reach 3.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Consumer Tissue - Net price impact - YoY change' will reach 0.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'K-C Professional - Net price impact - YoY change' stands at -0.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Organic Sales Growth - YoY change' will reach 3.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5%.

Analysts expect 'Personal Care - Organic Sales Growth - YoY change' to come in at 5.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7% in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Kimberly-Clark have returned +3.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. Currently, KMB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

