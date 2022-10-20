Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Q3 Earnings Coming Up: Things to Note

Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB is likely to register a decline in the top and the bottom line when it reports third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 25, 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $4,999 million, suggesting a drop of 0.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly earnings has moved down by a couple of cents to $1.48 per share in the past seven days. The projection indicates a decline of 8.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. This personal care and consumer tissue products company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2%, on average. KMB reported a negative earnings surprise of 0.7% in the last reported quarter.

Things to Note

Kimberly-Clark has been battling high input costs like pulp and other raw materials, which is affecting its margin performance. The trend persisted in the second quarter of 2022 with a gross margin of 30.2%, down 170 basis points compared with the adjusted gross margin in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin was adversely impacted by major input cost inflation. The operating profit declined due to a rise in input costs to the tune of $405 million in the second quarter. The continuation of such trends remains a threat to the company’s third-quarter performance. Due to its exposure to international markets, Kimberly-Clark remains vulnerable to currency fluctuations.



That said, management is focused on undertaking relevant pricing actions to counter inflation and efficiently manage costs. In this regard, Kimberly-Clark is cutting costs and enhancing supply-chain productivity through the Focus on Reducing Costs Everywhere Program. Apart from this, KMB has been committed to its three key strategic growth pillars.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Kimberly-Clark this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Kimberly-Clark has an Earnings ESP of -1.26% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Kellogg Company K currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.49% and a Zacks Rank of 3. K is expected to register top-line growth when it reports third-quarter 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kellogg's quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.8 billion, which suggests growth of 3.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kellogg's quarterly earnings has remained stable in the past 30 days at 96 cents per share, suggesting a decline of 11.9% from the year-ago quarter’s tally. K delivered an earnings beat of 13.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Archer Daniels Midland ADM currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.06% and a Zacks Rank #3. ADM is anticipated to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports the third-quarter 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Archer Daniels’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $22.9 billion, indicating an improvement of 12.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Archer Daniels’ bottom line has moved up 4.4% in the past 30 days to $1.42 per share. The consensus estimate suggests growth of 46.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. ADM has delivered an earnings beat of 20.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Beyond Meat BYND currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.40% and a Zacks Rank of 3. BYND is likely to register a decline in the top line from the year-earlier quarter’s reported number when it reports third-quarter 2022 results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYND’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $101.8 million, suggesting a fall of 4.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter. The consensus mark for Beyond Meat’s bottom line has moved down by a penny in the past 30 days to a loss of $1.11 per share. A loss of 87 cents was reported in the year-ago fiscal quarter.



