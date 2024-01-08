Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) closed at $123.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.79% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.2%.

Shares of the maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue have appreciated by 1.93% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.9%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Kimberly-Clark in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 24, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.54, indicating constancy compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5 billion, reflecting a 0.65% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Kimberly-Clark. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.81% decrease. As of now, Kimberly-Clark holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Kimberly-Clark is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.41. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.3.

We can additionally observe that KMB currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.25. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Consumer Products - Staples industry stood at 2.25 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

