Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Gains on Growth Pillars & Cost Cutting

Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB has been benefiting from focus on three key strategic growth pillars. The consumer products company is undertaking steps to cut costs and enhance supply-chain productivity amid an inflationary environment.



The upsides mentioned above were seen in its first-quarter 2023 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Impressively, management raised its 2023 guidance.



Shares of the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have increased 12.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 7.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Solid Q1 Results, Raised View

In the first quarter of 2023, Kimberly-Clark’s results gained from revenue growth management efforts, which fueled continued sales momentum with better-than-anticipated elasticity impact on volume. Adjusted earnings were $1.67 per share, up 24% on higher operating profit. Kimberly-Clark’s sales totaled $5,195 million, increasing 2%. Organic sales rose 5%, with a 10% rise in price and a favorable product mix stemming from the ongoing revenue growth management programs. On a combined two-year basis, organic growth increase 8%. The company’s margin performance remained solid in the first quarter.



Kimberly-Clark envisions 2023 earnings per share (EPS) to increase 6-10% from the adjusted EPS of 2022. Earlier, it was anticipated to increase in the range of 2-6%. Management expects operating profit to grow in low double digits compared with an increase of mid-to-high single digits projected earlier. Management anticipates net sales growth in 2023 in the range of flat to 2%, while organic sales are projected to increase 2-4%.

What’s Driving Kimberly-Clark’s Growth?

Kimberly-Clark is committed to its three key strategic growth pillars. These include focus on improving its core business in the developed markets, speed up growth of Personal Care segment in developing and emerging markets and enhance digital and e-commerce capacities. The company expects to meet these objectives through product development across different categories and leveraging capabilities in marketing and sales.



The company is progressing well with these objectives, which have been aiding portfolio and expanding global business. In February 2022, Kimberly-Clark Corporation acquired a majority stake in Thinx, Inc. — the pioneer in the reusable period and incontinence underwear category. In October 2020, Kimberly-Clark completed the acquisition of Softex Indonesia — a leading player in the Indonesian personal care market.



The company entered into an agreement to sell its Neve tissue brand in Brazil and related consumer and KCP tissue assets, to Suzano. The move will enable the company to focus on widening its higher-growth Personal Care business across Brazil while crafting a better future for the Consumer Tissue business across Brazil.



Kimberly-Clark aggressively cuts costs and enhances supply-chain productivity through the FORCE Program. The program has been generating solid cost savings for a while, which is driving performance. In the first quarter of 2023, the company generated savings of $105 million from the FORCE program. While input costs are expected to flare up in 2023, management is focused on undertaking revenue management actions to counter inflation.

Other Solid Consumer Staple Picks

Some other top-ranked consumer staple stocks are The Chef's Warehouse CHEF, General Mills GIS and Conagra Brands CAG.



The Chef's Warehouse, which distributes specialty food products, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Chef's Warehouse has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHEF’s current financial year sales and earnings suggests growth of 25.5% and 7.1%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.



General Mills, a branded consumer food company, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. GIS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for General Mills’ current fiscal year sales and earnings suggests growth of 6.3% and 7.4%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.



Conagra Brands, operating as a consumer-packaged goods food company, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. CAG has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Conagra Brands’ current fiscal year sales and earnings suggests an improvement of 7.1% and 16.5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported number.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Conagra Brands (CAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.