Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kimberly-Clark (KMB) closed at $128.05, marking a +0.45% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue had lost 0.38% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.73% in that time.

Kimberly-Clark will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 24, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to post earnings of $1.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.14 billion, up 1.78% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.42 per share and revenue of $20.49 billion, which would represent changes of +14.03% and +1.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kimberly-Clark should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Kimberly-Clark currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Kimberly-Clark's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.83, which means Kimberly-Clark is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that KMB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Staples was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.38 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.