Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) closed the most recent trading day at $131.40, moving -1.22% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue had lost 3.12% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.32% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Kimberly-Clark as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.28, down 12.93% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.91 billion, up 3.95% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.82 per share and revenue of $20.15 billion, which would represent changes of -5.83% and +3.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kimberly-Clark. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Kimberly-Clark currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Kimberly-Clark is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.86. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.22.

It is also worth noting that KMB currently has a PEG ratio of 4.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Staples was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.76 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

