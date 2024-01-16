Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) ended the recent trading session at $123.07, demonstrating a -0.89% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.19%.

The maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue's stock has climbed by 2.97% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 6.39% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1.56%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Kimberly-Clark in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 24, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.53, indicating a 0.65% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.99 billion, indicating a 0.46% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Kimberly-Clark. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.14% decrease. Currently, Kimberly-Clark is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Kimberly-Clark is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 17.68. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.5.

We can also see that KMB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Consumer Products - Staples industry stood at 1.95 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KMB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

