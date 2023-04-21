Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Declares $1.18 Dividend

Kimberly-Clark said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.18 per share ($4.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.18 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on July 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $139.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.39%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.36%, the lowest has been 2.71%, and the highest has been 4.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.10 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.82. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2681 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kimberly-Clark. This is an increase of 88 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMB is 0.36%, an increase of 16.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.47% to 471,820K shares. The put/call ratio of KMB is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.45% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kimberly-Clark is $131.55. The forecasts range from a low of $119.18 to a high of $150.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.45% from its latest reported closing price of $139.14.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kimberly-Clark is $20,309MM, an increase of 0.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.40.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citigroup holds 381K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares, representing a decrease of 29.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMB by 3.67% over the last quarter.

Agf Management holds 32K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Dakota Wealth Management holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 99.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMB by 66.11% over the last quarter.

JDESX - JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Equity Fund Class I holds 175K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares, representing a decrease of 5.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMB by 12.32% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - AQR Global Risk Balanced Portfolio Class B holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 49.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMB by 19.61% over the last quarter.

Kimberly-Clark Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kimberly-Clark and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, it creates products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Its portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. It uses sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.