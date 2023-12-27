Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) closed the most recent trading day at $120.31, moving +0.18% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.14% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

The maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue's stock has dropped by 1.56% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.89%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Kimberly-Clark in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Kimberly-Clark is projected to report earnings of $1.53 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 0.65%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.01 billion, reflecting a 0.84% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.59 per share and revenue of $20.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.05% and +1.45%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Kimberly-Clark. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Kimberly-Clark is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Kimberly-Clark is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.22. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.88, so one might conclude that Kimberly-Clark is trading at a discount comparatively.

It's also important to note that KMB currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Staples industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.36 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, positioning it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

