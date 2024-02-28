Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) closed the latest trading day at $121.23, indicating a +0.03% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.06%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.55%.

Shares of the maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue have depreciated by 0.42% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kimberly-Clark in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to post earnings of $1.59 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.05 billion, down 2.81% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.83 per share and a revenue of $20.41 billion, representing changes of +3.96% and -0.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Kimberly-Clark. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.02% downward. Kimberly-Clark currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Kimberly-Clark is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.74. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.74 for its industry.

It's also important to note that KMB currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Consumer Products - Staples industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.78.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 147, this industry ranks in the bottom 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.